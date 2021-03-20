Dua Lipa Has Been Looking at Scripts as She Plans to Branch Out Into Acting

Instagram

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ hitmaker reveals that she has been reading some scripts as she is hoping to launch an acting career and follow in Lady GaGa’s footsteps.

Dua Lipa has been reading scripts for a potential move into acting.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Dua revealed that she’s been looking at various possibilities, with the writer commenting that an acting gig “seems all but inevitable.”

While she didn’t go into any further details about the kinds of scripts she’s been reading, the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker previously told The Scotsman in an interview last year (20) that she was keen to follow in Lady GaGa‘s footsteps by taking on a TV show like “American Horror Story“.

“I would love to do that. I wouldn’t want do acting right now – I don’t think I’m quite there yet, I think I should focus on music – but if I was to try TV it would have to be something as crazy as a show like that,” she grinned.

Dua is currently at the top of her game in the music industry and recently celebrated her Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy award for her LP “Future Nostalgia” at a butterfly-themed party thrown by her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The celebration came after Dua branded her Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Award win “insane.”

Reflecting on her award, she said, “Oh my goodness. Wow, thank you so much. This is insane. Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways. But one thing that I have really come to realise is how much happiness is so important. I felt really dated at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered. And I’m just so grateful and so honoured because happiness is something we all deserve and need in our lives. This means so much. Thanks to my family and friends watching at home, I love you, thank you.”