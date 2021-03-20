Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca shot By Reuters



© Reuters. Vials labelled with broken sticker “AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” are seen in front of a displayed Denmark flag in this illustration



COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark on Saturday reported two cases of hospital staff with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccination.

The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority which handles the health care system in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.

The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two ‘serious reports’, without giving further details.