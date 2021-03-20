Demand for project managers continues to grow

Article content

Thanks to COVID-19, 40 per cent of Canadians have been working from home, and 25 per cent of employers are considering continuing the practice when things get back to “new normal”. The work-from-home movement has redefined the job market, particularly in terms of which positions are in demand. Top global employment agency Randstad has compiled a list of the most in-demand remote jobs for the coming year, and there is expected to be huge growth in roles integral to meeting the needs of clients and keeping both teams and projects running smoothly.

In particular, the call for organized, balanced and skilled project management will be massive, and those who fit the bill will see substantial earning potential. One good thing to know about project management is it requires a variety of skill sets, and though some innate qualities make certain people a great fit for the job, others can be easily acquired through online training. Not only will there be positions available in a variety of industries, but the learning curve is manageable. And the 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle offers 38 hours of training to help prepare you to take the leap.