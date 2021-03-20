Crypto.org Chain Partners With Chainalysis Prior to Mainnet Launch By CoinQuora



Crypto.org Chain Partners With Chainalysis Prior to Mainnet Launch



Crypto.org Chain has announced a partnership with Chainalysis.

Chainalysis will help strengthen Crypto.org’s blockchain network.

Crypto.org revealed that it will launch its own blockchain mainnet on March 25.

In preparation of its upcoming mainnet launch, Crypto.org Chain announced that it has partnered with blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis. This collaboration will see the strengthening of Crypto.org’s blockchain network.

Specifically, Chainalysis will assist Crypto.org Chain as it integrates its native CRO token to its new home. This is through the so-called Know Your Transaction (KYT) software, which will reduce manual compliance workflows. Also, Chainalysis will audit the blockchain through what it calls the Chainalysis Reactor. This will make sure there will be no bad actors within the system.

Crypto.com Chief Compliance Officer Antonio Alvarez said that their chief motivation is to “keep… user accounts and assets safe.”

Hence, Alvarez added,

“We’re proud to partner with Chainalysis — together we will identify high-risk attack points implementing best practices through improvements in innovative technology.”

Meanwhile, Chainalysis Managing Director APAC Ulisse Dellorto expressed that they are excited to work with Crypto.com, especially by providing their compliance and investigative products.

In a separate announcement, Crypto.org revealed that their mainnet will go live on March 25, and that CRO will be its main cryptocurrency.

Since its inception, CRO has been an ERC20 token, which means that it thrived on the blockchain. At the time of writing, CRO holds the 18th spot on CoinGecko. It is also changing hands at $0.247997 per piece.

