Could a Nick Foles, Eagles reunion be in the works?

With the Eagles having only one quarterback on the roster, Philadelphia could be a comfortable landing spot for Foles as he looks to continue his career in the NFL.

The Bears recently signed Andy Dalton to be their starting quarterback in 2021, and Chicago could add another signal-caller before the start of the season, leaving Foles as the odd man out. Foles also has a $6.67 million cap hit next season, so it’s no surprise the Bears are considering moving on.

If Foles heads back to Philadelphia, it’ll mark his third stint with the franchise. He began his career with the Eagles from 2012-14 and then returned in 2017-18.

The 32-year-old signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, but he suffered an injury and eventually lost his job to Gardner Minshew. Foles expected a fresh start with the Bears in 2020, but he lost his job once again to Mitchell Trubisky after going 2-5.

The Arizona product has certainly regressed in recent years, but his experience would be welcomed in Philadelphia as the franchise looks to the future.