Comedian Gary Owen Accused of Cheating After Wife Kenya Duke Files for Divorce

WENN/Brian To

Kenya Duke, who shares three children with the stand-up comedian, has filed divorce papers to end her 18-year marriage to the former ‘The Gary Owen Show’ star.

AceShowbiz –

Another celebrity’s marriage is coming to an end. Comedian Gary Owen and his wife Kenya Duke are calling it quits after 18 years of marriage as she has filed for divorce from him. She reportedly filed the papers on Friday, March 19 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

TMZ was first to report news of Gary’s divorce from his wife, but there is no word on what caused their split. The estranged couple, who tied the knot back in 2003, shares three children together, sons Emilio and Austin and a daughter named Kennedy, who all seem to be adults now as the docs say they have no minor children.

It’s also unclear when Gary and Kenya separated before she filed for divorce, but she last posted about the funnyman on July 26, 2020 to mark his 46th birthday. Sharing a goofy picture of the Cincinnati native as well as their photos together, she paid a loving tribute to him in the caption.

“Happy Happy Birthday to my #1 @garyowencomedy You have been the best gift and role model to our family,” Kenya gushed over Gary. “You always bring the love followed by your entourage of laughter, silly, f**k it, a good time and no boundary…and we love it!”

She added, “I am wishing you many, many more birthdays. I love you more than you will ever know and grateful to be on this journey with you and the kids. P.S I couldn’t find a picture of Emilio but you deserve the f**king best. Happy Birthday, my LOVE.”

<br />

Meanwhile, Gossip of the City reports that Gary was cheating on his now-estranged wife, though it’s unclear if that’s what led to their divorce. The gossip blog posted a screenshot of a DM it sent to Kenya in which it claimed to have “a video of him asking a girl for her phone number” to prove his alleged infidelity, which may help Kenya in court.

Neither Gary nor Kenya has publicly addressed their split.