Clapper Named Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year

SEC Staff

Photo: Florida Athletics

Leah Clapper of Florida has been selected as the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Clapper, a junior from Ann Arbor, Mich., will receive her undergraduate degree in advertising this summer with a 3.98 grade point average and is also pursuing a Professional Master’s in the College of Journalism and Communications. This season, Clapper recorded her first collegiate 10.0 with her routine on the balance beam against Kentucky on February 19. The following week, she posted a 9.975 to earn a share of the beam title against Auburn. Clapper posted scores of 9.90 or better in four out of six beam performances during the 2021 regular season and won three beam titles. She also made her collegiate debuts on uneven bars and floor exercise this season. Clapper is currently tied for 14th place among the nation’s beam performers.

Clapper is a two-time Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholar All-American with a 4.0 GPA as a freshman and a sophomore. She was named to the 2019 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and the 2020 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll. Clapper is the author of a food & wellness blog entitled Zest & Finesse and added a Zest and Progress podcast on Spotify in late 2020.