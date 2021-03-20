Citgo Petroleum director Luisa Palacios to leave board at month’s end -company

Article content

Citgo Petroleum Corp’s Luisa Palacios will leave the board of the eighth-largest U.S. oil refiner at month’s end, the company said in a statement on its website.

Palacios, who joined the refining firm in February 2019 when it severed ties from its parent company, Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA, stepped down as chairperson last October.

The executive is also leaving her position at the Simon Bolivar Foundation, the company’s charitable arm, according to people familiar with the matter, completely exiting the company.

A Citgo spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the release.

The Houston-based refiner is owned by Venezuela, but the South American nation’s opposition-led Congress in 2019 appointed new leadership, laying off executives named by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was widely denounced as a sham. Maduro retains control of the Venezuelan military and PDVSA.

“Luisa has provided vital service to our company and has made enormous contributions during a pivotal time in the history of Citgo,” said Chief Executive Carlos Jorda in a note to employees. “The company is stronger and well positioned for the future because of her efforts.”