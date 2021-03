Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s cabinet has appointed Cai Fang and Wang Yiming as new central bank monetary policy committee members, the country’s state council said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement added that Liu Shijin remains as a member of the monetary policy committee, while Liu Wei and Ma Jun will no longer serve as members of the central bank committee. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alexander Smith)