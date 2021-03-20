Carey Mulligan Admits She Struggled to Find Right Roles Before Oscar Nomination

WENN

The ‘Promising Young Woman’ actress hopes her Best Actress nomination at the upcoming 93rd annual Academy Awards bring her more great roles in the future.

Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan feels she is always waiting for her next role because she isn’t a Marvel movie star.

The “Promising Young Woman” actress admits it can be difficult for her to find work at times because she isn’t a producer and exciting scripts don’t always “filter down” to her, but she’s thankful she receives at least one offer for an “unmissable” project every year.

“I just act, so I wait for the scripts…,” Carey tells The Guardian. “I don’t see a huge change yet, but I’m not the first person that would get a script necessarily, in terms of not being in a Marvel movie. So things aren’t necessarily always filtering down to me.”

“But there’s a feeling that there are more (good roles for women) and there are people being very proactive, like (Promising Young Woman writer/director) Emerald (Fennell), like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, like Margot Robbie – women who are being very deliberate about creating new and exciting things.”

Mulligan also reveals she was worried about taking on her latest role as a vengeful former medical student because the character wasn’t a mum.

The actress, who shares kids Evelyn, five, and Wilfred, three, with husband Marcus Mumford, explains, “When I read the Promising Young Woman script, I felt the way that you do when you watch (Oscar-winning movie) Parasite. Constantly wrongfooted, like, ‘Oh my word, what is this?’ In a good way. I also felt the thing that I always want to feel: that I would be gutted if anyone else played this part. I had to do it, but also I didn’t know how to do it.”

“I’d been exclusively playing mums for a bit. I had a teenage son in Wildlife and then I had children in Mudbound… and then, suddenly, I was a bit like, ‘Can you still buy me as pre-kids?’ It wasn’t anything I’d massively articulated, but I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna be in that zone again.’ There were lots of things about it that I felt like, ‘I have no idea how to do this.’ ”