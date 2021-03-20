Canadian Snowbirds Find Refuge in Their Mythical Miami

Ms. Ruest said heading south was just not an option this year since she feared she or her husband might get sick abroad.

“This place is not for everyone but we like the sense of community here,” she said.

The brainchild of 69-year-old André Bouchard, a snowbird himself, the community of near-identical prefabricated houses sits on a more than one-mile long stretch of land in Saint Ambroise, a municipality of about 4,000 people in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The region is proud and picturesque, surrounded by mountains and famed for its aluminum and forest industries.

Mr. Bouchard, who owns an RV dealership across the street, said about half of the Domaine’s residents were snowbirds.

His faux Florida took root about a decade ago when he noticed how many Quebecers spent their winters in Miami. To reproduce Florida’s tropical sensibility, he said he “planted” dozens of plastic palm trees each year — imported from China. The largest cost about 5,000 Canadian dollars, or about $4,000, each.