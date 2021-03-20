Bulldogs move past the Billikens in first round of NIT

Mississippi State Athletics

Photo: Mississippi State Athletics

FRISCO, Texas – D.J. Stewart Jr. piled up 15 of his team-leading 20 points during the second half, and Cameron Matthews secured a pair of critical steals inside the final 91 seconds to lift the Mississippi State men’s basketball team to a 74-68 victory over Saint Louis during Saturday’s NIT Round of 16 at the Comerica Center.

The Bulldogs (16-14) move onto face Richmond (14-8) in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. Tip time is slated for 5 p.m. CT televised by ESPN2 and available online courtesy of the Watch ESPN app.

Iverson Molinar came away with 11 of his 19 points in the first half followed by Derek Fountain’s solid all-around effort with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals. Deivon Smith and Tolu Smith chipped in eight points each.