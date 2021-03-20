Broncos sign veteran CB Kyle Fuller to one-year, $9.5M deal

Fuller will reunite with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who knows him very well, in Denver.

The Bears initially tried to trade Fuller, but they found out quickly that teams weren’t willing to take on his $20 million cap hit in 2021. Releasing Fuller saves Chicago $11 million, per Over The Cap.

The Bears couldn’t afford to keep the two-time Pro Bowler this season with the signings of Andy Dalton and Allen Robinson.