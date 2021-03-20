Britney Spears Shares Throwback Singing Video From Mom

“My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing!”
It looks like one of the people who wants Britney Spears to perform again is none other than her mom, Lynne Spears.
Britney shared a throwback video her mom sent her of her singing “You Got It All” by The Jets in Singapore.
“Geez…My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing!” the caption reads. “She said, ‘You never sing anymore…you need to again!!!!'”
“I’ve actually never watched this performance…it’s definitely from a while ago! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone…mostly I just remember saying, ‘WOW Singapore!!!!’”!
Britney hasn’t performed in a number of years, and her lawyer stated last year that she won’t perform again while her, “father is in charge of her career.”
Of course, Britney’s conservatorship has been under increased scrutiny following the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears.
Fingers crossed it won’t be long before we see Britney singing again!
