Britain says it stands with Bulgaria against ‘malign’ Russian activity By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Britain’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said it stands with Bulgaria against “malign activity” by Russia in the country, adding that Moscow had been seeking to undermine the sovereignty of a NATO ally.

“We fully support Bulgaria’s efforts in disrupting an alleged spy ring and taking steps to tackle Russia’s hostile actions in its territory,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter on Saturday.

Bulgarian prosecutors said on Friday that they had charged six Bulgarians, including senior officials from the defence ministry and military intelligence, with spying for Russia.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR