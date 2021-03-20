Brazilian Stock Exchange approves two new crypto ETFs in Latin America By Cointelegraph

Brazilian Stock Exchange approves two new crypto ETFs in Latin America
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, or CVM, approved two cryptocurrency ETFs this week — one 100% and the other composed of five cryptocurrencies, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC).
For QR Asset Management, manager of the Bitcoin-only ETF, the product could accelerate the launch of a similar product in the United States, since the CVM, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, are part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.