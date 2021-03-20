Brazilian Stock Exchange approves two new crypto ETFs in Latin America By Cointelegraph

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, or CVM, approved two cryptocurrency ETFs this week — one 100% and the other composed of five cryptocurrencies, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC).

For QR Asset Management, manager of the Bitcoin-only ETF, the product could accelerate the launch of a similar product in the United States, since the CVM, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, are part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO.