Brad Stevens shuts down Indiana rumor with funny comment

Brad Stevens is not leaving the Boston Celtics to take the Indiana Hoosiers job and communicated that message humorously.
Some rumors have swirled since Archie Miller’s firing last week that Stevens could be a candidate for the job. He’s an Indiana native and coached at Butler previously, building the program into a powerhouse before leaving for Boston. Stevens previously stated he would not be leaving.
Stevens said Friday that he is not taking the job:
He said he is not interested in the IU job, and added a funny remark.
“I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a 44-year-old Ma-shole.”
Boston fans have to appreciate that.
Stevens has been with the Celtics since 2013. He’s proved he can coach successfully in the NBA, even if the Celtics are going through a rough time this season. Why would he leave that for Indiana? It wouldn’t make much sense.
The rumor stirred up again on Friday, in response to a tweet that was likely shared in jest.