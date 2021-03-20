Bhad Bhabie Gives Dr. Phil Two Weeks to Apologize to Her Following Ranch Abuse Claims

Instagram

AceShowbiz –

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) called out Dr. Phil in a video that she released on Friday, March 19 after she came forward with the abuse allegations that she endured at Turn-About-Ranch in Utah. In the video which was titled “Breaking Code Silence”, the 17-year-old rapper shared more insight into the alleged abuse in addition to holding Dr. Phil accountable.

“When I had seen the punishments [Archuleta] was given, I knew I really had to say something … ’cause I truly believe they did that,” Bhabie said in the clip, referring to Hannah Archuleta who accused a ranch staffer of sexual assault. “So, Dr. Phil, I’m going to give you from now to April 5 to issue an apology, not only to me, but to Hannah, and any other child you sent to Turn-About or any other program like this. If you don’t, I’m gonna handle things my way.”

Bhabie added that she was sent to the “troubled teen” program following her appearance on “Dr. Phil”. As for the ranch, the star described it as an isolated facility in the middle of nowhere. “There’s nowhere to run. If you try to run out there, they’re gonna find you and you’re gonna get in more trouble; or, if you do get away, you’re gonna get eaten by a coyote,” she said.

“I was taken there against my will … [they] come in the middle of the night, they don’t tell [the kids] where they’re going; they just take them, handcuff them, and put them in the car. It’s basically like kidnapping,” the “Cash Me Outside” raptress recalled.

Bhabie claimed that she was deprived of sleep, adequate meals and warmth when she spent her time at the facility, where she also witnessed teens being physically restrained and subjected to severe punishments by staffers. “It’s just our word against the staff’s word when you’re there, because there’s no witnesses, there’s no cameras, you don’t have a phone; there’s none of that,” she explained. “That’s why I was so scared to speak out, because I was like, ‘No one’s going to be believe me.’ ”

Addressing a teen who murdered James “Jimmy” Woolsey, a Turn-About-Ranch employee in 2016, Bhabie said, “parents need to understand is if your child is acting out ’cause of trauma, like sexual abuse or maybe the kid’s parents got divorce or anything like that, you don’t send your kid to a program like this. It’s just really f***ed up. You’re just using children to keep your ranch going and you’re not even feeding them or letting them sleep in decent conditions.”





“I’m not really sure why Dr. Phil still sends kids here. It really doesn’t make sense. Are you trying to help them or are you trying hurt them even more? … Don’t be sending kids somewhere just to make it look like you’re doing something,” so she concluded.