Balancer (BAL) hits an all-time high as DeFi projects trial new solutions By Cointelegraph

Balancer (BAL) hits an all-time high as DeFi projects trial new solutions
Decentralized finance (DeFi) was the driving force behind the growth in the cryptocurrency market in early 2021, but lately, the sector has taken a back seat to nonfungible tokens as famous artists and legacy auction houses jump into the NFT ring.
A break from the spotlight has allowed some of the more popular DeFi projects like Balancer to regroup and plan out the next steps for their protocols as they work toward creating a more interoperable, user-friendly DeFi ecosystem.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.