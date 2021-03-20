AstraZeneca Vaccine Under More Scrutiny After Denmark Death

Denmark on Saturday reported that two people had experienced brain hemorrhages after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, one of whom died. The Danish Medicines Agency said it was looking into whether the condition was a potential side effect.

A spokesperson for the Capital Region of Denmark confirmed the death, and the Danish Ritzau news agency reported that the other person, a female civil servant in her 30s, was critically ill.

Millions of people in dozens of countries have received the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine with few reports of ill effects. After several countries recently paused the use of the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency reviewed and said that it considered the vaccine safe, although it would continue to watch for any connections to blood disorders. The agency noted that any threat would be very small, and that the shots will prevent vastly more deaths than they might cause.

Recent blood clots and abnormal bleeding in a small number of vaccine recipients in European countries raised questions about its safety, and prompted the suspensions. That created a disruptive pause in vaccination campaigns this week, even as some European countries were entering a third wave of infections.