Ashley Tisdale Admits to Be Trip Up A Bit When Trying to Accept Body Changes During Pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale is sharing the hard part of her journey to motherhood. Picking up the topic of loving her pregnant body for the newest post in her blog Frenshe, the “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” alum admitted that she got trip up a bit in her struggle to accept the changes her body experienced as she is expecting her first child.

In the post uploaded Friday, March 19, the 35-year-old showed off her maternity shoot and candidly admitted that she has not got the “warm and fuzzy feeling” about her pregnant body. “Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one,” she, however, stressed.

“The Masked Dancer” judge then shared her belief that her relationship with her body is a conflict between body acceptance and body love. She explained, “I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it’s the acceptance part that trips me up a little.”

Ashley is expecting her first child with her husband Christopher French. About how pregnancy changed her body, she confessed, “Seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me.” She further stated that she couldn’t recognize herself, saying that it’s like an “out-of-body experience.” She added, “Thoughts like, ‘Is that really me?’ come to mind.”

The “Young & Hungry” producer continued by revealing the negative comments she received over her pregnant looks. “I popped pretty early in pregnancy and I had people say ‘I think you’re farther along than you think’, ‘Are you having twins?’ – all very invasive things,” she recalled.

Sharing her way to deal with nosy comments, the “He Said She Said” singer spilled, “However, I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism. I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it’s doing so much and it’s creating is a beautiful miracle.”

Ashley further stressed that she will always put her baby first. “I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It’s letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important,” she noted.

The former Disney star also claimed that she will accept her body after giving birth and will take good care of it. “I don’t know what my body will be like after the baby comes, but I do know I’m going to give it time, let it heal and take really good care of it,” she wrote.

Near the end of her blog post, Ashley dished on what motivated her to be so open about her feelings. “I wanted to share this because I’m sure that like a lot of other people, I felt ashamed that I was uncomfortable at first,” she explained. “Yet, it’s important to honor how you feel and understand that everyone has a different experience with pregnancy.”