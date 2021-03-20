Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge and First Trust team up for Bitcoin ETF By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge and First Trust team up for Bitcoin ETF

SkyBridge and First Trust have joined the growing list of companies seeking approval to launch a ETF from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Both companies submitted an application late Friday.

According to the S-1 filing with the SEC, the product has been called the “First Trust Sky Bridge Bitcoin ETF Trust.” While First Trust would act as the advisor to the ETF, SkyBridge would function as the sub-advisor. Shares are expected to trade on NYSE Arca.

Following the new filing, the SEC now has five Bitcoin ETF proposals to either approve or decline – VanEck in December 2020, Valkyrie in January, NYDIGin February, and WisdomTree in March.

SkyBridge’s founder Anthony Scaramucci is quite bullish that the SEC would approve the products. He believes that the Commission would review all the pending applications in a batch. Furthermore, he asserts that the American market is ready for a Bitcoin ETF.

While speaking with crypto news site Blockworks, he said:

I think if you look at Canada, which is typically 11% to 12% of the US market, and in a month one of those Canadian ETFs got to a billion dollars. There is a tremendous interest in bitcoin and in my opinion, this is the best structure for clients because it’s liquid.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR