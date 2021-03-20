Amanda Seyfried Would Rather Hang Out Backstage at Oscars Than Sit Out Front

Instagram/Renato Campora

The ‘Mank’ actress loves hanging out backstage at the Academy Awards because it’s more fun to watch excited winners with their statuettes while she also gets to enjoy some food.

AceShowbiz –

Amanda Seyfried admits it’s more fun backstage at the Oscars.

The 35-year-old star – who is up for the Best Supporting Actress prize at this year’s Academy Awards for her performance in “Mank” – finds it far more fun to “hang out” in the green room, where she can enjoy some food and watch excited winners with their statuettes, rather than sit out front and watch the ceremony take place.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said, “At the Oscars, if I’m giving an award out, I just hang out in the green room the entire ceremony, eat the food and watch people come in and out with their Oscars.”

“It’s not the sitting in the auditorium that’s fun, it’s backstage.”

Amanda has also opened up about who inspires her as an actress and she admits she is a huge fan of the late Judy Garland.

She gushed, “Judy Garland for The Wizard of Oz. Judy Garland because she was a singer. Judy Garland for every reason.”

And like many women of her generation, Amanda remembers falling for “Titanic” actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

She said, “I was born in ’85, so my childhood movie crush was Leo, obviously.”

Amanda Seyfried is vying for an Oscar at the upcoming 93rd annual ceremony against Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy“, Olivia Colman (“The Father“), and Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari“).

It’s Seyfried’s first Academy Award nomination.

Prior to the Oscar nomination, she’d already won the Best Supporting Actress title at Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association.