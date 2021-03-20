Adam Lambert Auditioned for Latino Role in Lady GaGa’s ‘A Star Is Born’

Instagram

The ‘American Idol’ alum reveals he did a test for the Latino gay character in the Bradley Cooper-directed musical romantic drama movie even though he’s not Latino.

Adam Lambert auditioned for the role of Lady GaGa‘s gay pal in “A Star Is Born” even though he knew he was a bad fit for the part.

Keen to be part of Bradley Cooper‘s movie, the singer agreed to test for the role of Ramon even though he wasn’t Latino.

“It was so funny to me, because they told me about it and they were like, ‘She’s going to have, like, a gay best friend,’ and I was like, ‘OK, that could be cute,’ ” Adam said during an appearance on the latest episode of podcast “Brenda, Call Me! With Courtney Act and Vanity“, “and then I got the script and it was like… He was a Latin American character, like he was a Latino character.”

“His name was Latino, a lot of the slang that he was using (was Latin). He was calling her (Gaga’s character) ‘Mami’ and all this stuff, and I was like, ‘Now how is this gonna work? Should I just not go to the audition? This is not my part.’ ”

The part eventually went to “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos.

Anthony Ramos, Lady GaGa, and their castmates went on to get nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards while the movie received numerous accolades including an Oscar, Golden Globe, and several Grammys.

Adam Lambert himself is no stranger to acting. He guest-starred on several episodes of “Glee“, joined TV movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again“, made a cameo appearance in Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody“, and lent his voice to animated film “Playmobil: The Movie“.