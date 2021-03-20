A quick overview of ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021 By BTC Peers



A quick overview of ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021



The number of enthusiasts interested in mining cryptocurrencies is growing every day. But not everyone knows how to choose the best mining machine.

In this article, we want to recommend the best crypto mining machines with high profitability in 2021. Then you as miners of and other cryptocurrencies will decide which miner is better to buy.

We know that the increase in mining this year is directly related to the increase in the price of cryptocurrencies. In the summer of 2020, Bitcoin could be bought for a little over $ 10,000, but in the first three months of 2021, its price has grown about 6 times. Altcoins are also a long way from bitcoin but face multiple increases in price compared to their price in 2020.

Ether reached $ 1,900 in February 2021, and (LTC) recently rose above $ 117, up from $ 41 six months ago. Recently, large investing companies have indicated great interest in bitcoin mining to earn more revenue. If they utilize the miners which are in the list of ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021, As a result, worries about mining will diminish.

Why do miners demand the best hardware?Cryptocurrency market analysts expect price growth to continue until the end of 2021, which is why currency miners are looking for the best and also most up-to-date hardware offers to maximize mining.

When it comes to bitcoin mining, ASIC miners are among the best hardware options. If you are interested in running a profitable mining facility, we suggest you do research about ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021.

Large companies such as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:) will receive 1,500 units of the Antminer19 series (S19 Pro, S19, and T19) in 2021.

As you may know, Bitmain is the most popular producer of Bitcoin mining machines in the world and they have started selling online. For instance, the Antminer S9 is sold online through the Bitmain website. The Bitmain Antminer S9i is priced at just $ 499. The Antminer S9i has a hash speed of 14 TH per second and power consumption of 1,320 watts. These features have made the device one of the most effective bitcoin mining devices on the market.

If you are a mid-sized or skilled miner looking to mine crypto, the low cost and high performance of the Antminer S9i can offset its high electricity costs and help you make money.

Antminer series

What devices and tools are needed to mine cryptocurrencies?First of all, you need to know the important points in mining. For efficient mining, it is important to select each of the involved cryptocurrency mining components. You will need several equipment and supplies to mine bitcoins, but the equipment you need will vary depending on whether your mining farm is large or small.

If you want to set up a mining farm, you need several hundred miners with advanced equipment to mine. But a home miner will only need a few pieces of equipment. But in general, the necessary equipment, and Important and essential devices and tools in mining include:

· Efficient miner device,

· Effective GPU and motherboard,

· Electrical equipment,

· Bitcoin wallet,

· Cooling mining equipment,

· Constant internet connection,

· Uninterrupted electricity,

· Power supply,

· Power protection.

Is it possible to mine at home?Cryptocurrency mining equipment is very noisy. Besides, they get very hot. Therefore, miners must follow safety tips. If you want to mine crypto coins at home, the best option is to run the rig in a room with a powerful air conditioner.

Also, you can place it on the balcony so that the air is not hot. It is important to choose a powerful power supply with enough power. Most importantly, you should protect your devices from electrical problems.

What parameters should be considered to select a miner?You should know that bitcoin mining has its problems but if you buy the right hardware, it pays off your success. The selection parameters of the bitcoin mining machine are not many, but each of them is very important. The main characteristics of the miners are listed on many websites. You just need to search ASIC miners in the 2021 profitability ranking. The most vital and important parameters are hash rate, electricity consumption, and cost of mining machines.

What effect does hash power have on bitcoin mining?The processing power of a device to identify a particular hash function for a block is called the hash rate. All bitcoin miners are looking for more hash power. The outcome of the hash operation cannot be predicted. As a result, any device that can guess more random numbers every second is more likely to solve the block hash and get the mining reward.

The power of hash is crucial in ranking the profitability of ASIC miners. For example, the SHA-256 algorithm is used to find bitcoin hashes. Any mining device that can find this hash can be used to mine bitcoins. The higher the hash power, the faster the bitcoin mining will be. Any miner with higher hash power can mine bitcoins faster.

Why is electricity consumption important in choosing a miner?The simple thing about miners is that the more hash power, the more energy they consume. Before buying, consider the power consumption of the device in watts (W). Electricity consumption tariffs are high. So check how much you receive at the end of the month. Proper performance and efficiency of the miner profitability are very important in terms of electricity consumption.

How much does the price of bitcoin mining machines affect the choice of miners?Currently, in 2021, the price of miner devices in the market will start at around $ 80 and vary up to about $ 7,000. To select a proper miner, you must consider the two previous criteria, hash and power consumption, plus the cost of the device. Then calculate the rate of return on investment. You should consider these three elements that are crucial for your final decision on which miners are profitable for mining activities. So the price of mining machines plays a major role in choosing them.

What tools are needed to mine Based coins?Ethereum utilizes an algorithm named “Ethash” that is especially for proof-of-work mechanisms. However, ETH mining protocol has altered to proof-of-stake with the launch of ETH 2.0. For mining ETH based coins you need the following equipment:

· A wallet to store newly mined coins.

· GPU drivers are required for mining operations.

· A mining program includes NVIDIA (NASDAQ:) GPU Miner, or claymore miner, and Claymore’s Dual Ethereum AMD.

· If you want to join a mining pool, find a reliable mining pool address.

· A graphics card (GPU) with a capacity of at least 4 GB of RAM.

In the list of ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021, we reach Claymore miner. Claymore Miner is one of the most efficient mining software. This miner includes a dual Ethereum miner that helps mine the currency code of the same algorithm without interfering with the hash rate. The best part about this miner is that coins other than Ethereum can be mined. Coins include Decred, Pascal, Siacoin, etc.

How does the Bitminter Mining Pool (NASDAQ:) Work?The Bitminer mining pool is established by the Bitminer Company. Bitminer started working in 2021 as a profitable mining pool. It is so user-friendly because in the time of mining the users use a simple software command-line interface. Bitminer Company is a global blockchain technology contractor. It provides full-service mining enterprises at safe locations around the world. Bitminer has stated that the main purpose of creating this mining pool is to make working with mining software easy and accessible. Many users who have mined Bitcoin in this pool for the first time are satisfied with the convenience of working with it.

How does Awesome Miner work?Awesome Miner is a well-known solution in the mining industry. Awesome Miner is a program based on the Windows operating system for directing and supervising the mining of Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies. By adjusting each ASIC chip, energy efficiency is improved. For certain versions of the Antminer operating system, Awesome Miner is completely free with all the features and any number of miners.

What are the Awesome Miner abilities?· The full solution for administering and observing the mining operations,

· Great potential for large proportion mining,

· Ability (OTC:) for scaling up to 200,000 ASIC miners and 25,000 GPU/CPU miners,

· Feature powerful and pliable to serve high willing operations,

· Maximize gain,

· Minimize the status out of action,

· The ability to switch the profit based on real-time revenue and power consumption,

· Identifying mining subjects with automatic restoring,

· Producing optimum Antminer firmware,

· Ability to make 10% higher performance for Antminer S9 and 40% for Antminer S17,

· Optimizing power consumption efficiency,

· Getting started simply,

· Getting started mining in a minute,

· Automatic configuration of all reputable mining pools only by a click.

What are the best miners in ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021?We will introduce you to some examples of the best bitcoin mining devices. Note that in selecting these devices, only two factors, hash rate, and power consumption, which are the two main factors in choosing a miner device, have been taken into account, and because those prices are unstable, we refuse to count on the price. In the world of cryptocurrencies, various companies have started to produce bitcoin mining machines. We have introduced the products of only five companies:

1. Antminer series devices from the Bitmain brand,

2. Whatsminer series devices from the MicroBT brand,

3. Avalon series from Canaan brand,

4. T3 miners’ series from Innosilicon,

5. EBIT miners’ series from Ebang brand.

For more information about these companies and devices, please read the article ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021. Bitmain Company is one of the leaders in the field of miner manufacturing, so much so that the name of the company’s products is always at the top of the best. S9, S9 +, S17, T9, and T17 are among the most famous of these devices.

In the year 2021, several Companies will continue to serve users using different Series of miners. According to the manufacturers, new solutions will be implemented to help increase mining efficiency. Bellow companies are listed as the most well-known producers of mining machines in 2021:

– The Bitmain Antminers are one of the most popular bitcoin miners.

– The popular Whatsminer series from the MicroBT Company

– Bitmain Antrack Miner is one of the most impressive mining rigs today.

– The AvalonMiner series is a bitcoin miner machine from Canaan Company.

How do we calculate the Antminer s15 profitability?Bitmain Company has created a surprise in the field of bitcoin mining; Antminer S15 is one of the best products of Bitmain and you can place it in the list of ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021. Antminer S15 uses a new 7nm processor. It follows the SHA-256 Algorithm to mine Bitcoin and other Altcoins. It has made bitcoin mining easier due to the increase in the hash rate of the device.Antminer s15 works in two modes, the high-efficiency mode with 28 Th per second and the energy-saving mode with 17 Th per second. The Antminer s15 profitability based on the cost of electricity consumption and the mode of working is different. Antminer s15 works in high-efficiency mode, with 28 Th/s and 1596 W so its profitability is 4.24 Dollars per day. Antminer s15 profitability based on hash rate 17 Th/s and 850 watts is 2.92 dollars per day. We can say the emphasis on “High performance, longer life, and power-saving” features are the most advantages of this device.

What are the specifications of the Antminer S17 Pro?In Antminer S17 pro the hash power is about 53TH / S and its power consumption is 2094W. Although this device has poorer performance than the previous device, but still in many farms, the Antminer S17 Pro profitability is considerable in mining bitcoins. The reason for this is the lack of widespread availability of S17 + in global markets. This device is similar to the previous device in terms of power consumption mode settings. Antminer S17 Pro works in high-efficiency mode, with 53 Th/s and 2094 Watts so its profitability is 16.15 Dollars per day.

How much is Antminer T19 profitability and How to calculate it?Bitmain Company has used many facilities to make Antminer T19 profitability more. This model of Bitmain miner utilizes the SHA-256 algorithm with a maximum hash rate of 84 Th per second for an electric power consumption of 3150 Watts. According to F2pool, the global Bitcoin mining network, the Antminer T19 profitability is a maximum of $ 3.17 per day. You can compare it to $ 3.96 a day for the Antminer S19. In this calculation, the average cost of electricity is $ 0.05 per kilowatt-hour.

What are the efficiencies of Bitmain AntRack Miner in mining operations?Bitmain AntRack Miner is designed for large-scale extension of great mining farms and Internet Data Centers (IDCs) to solve their problem. According to the Bitmain Company, Bitmain AntRack Miner is an all-in-one system. You can simply install it by connecting cables and running a cooling water system.

This miner has a modular setup with the ability to change the rotation of hot air. It has hot switching capabilities. It means when you want to replace a new model, you can easily elevate the rig without having to turn off the devices.The main facility of Bitmain AntRack Miner is the ability to modify it to suit all the individual processing elements of this miner. Its entire rack power consumption is 50000 to 72000 Watts. It uses SHA-256 Algorithm to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. You can upgrade their device by installing new chips then it reduces the cost of getting a new miner.

What is the specification of Bitmain Antminer S19?Antminer S19 Pro is one of the new and popular ASIC devices of the Bitmain brand. The hash power of this device is 110 Tera hash per second and it is compatible with 220 volts. The power consumption of this device is 3250 watts, and it weighs about 15 kg. The maximum temperature that this device may reach is 40 degrees Celsius. This device has four fans installed.

Currently, the most popular bitcoin miner can be considered the Antminer S19+ model. It is at the top of the list of profitable ASIC miners in 2021. The hash power of this device is equivalent to 110 TH/S, which is very good considering power consumption, which is about 3250 watts.

Is Antminer S17 Plus profitability in a good ranking?The power of the Antminer S17 + is equal to 73TH / S and its power consumption is 2920 watts. This unique miner can be considered the best bitcoin mining machine in 2021. We can place it at the top of the list of ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021.

Changes have been made to its structure, which has reduced the sound as well as the temperature of the device. This change has led to a reduction in fluctuations in device performance. Interesting specifications of this device include various modes of power consumption. The power consumption of this device is adjustable in three modes of the turbo, medium, and low. Of course, the amount of alertness will be various in each of these cases.

Where does the MicroBT Whatsminer M31S stand in the list of ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021?Another company that works in the field of manufacturing miners is MicroBT. It has chosen the name Whatsminer for its devices. The M20S and M21S miners are among the most popular ones. This miner competes with the miners in the list of other profitable ASIC miners. The M20 S with 3,360W power consumption and 68TH/S hashing power as well as low cost can be a serious competitor to the Antminers.

Whatsminer M31S is one of the most popular and intermediate devices for bitcoin mining. This device was released in 2020 and still is in the list of ranking in 2021. It has mining power of 70 TH per second. The power consumption of this device is 3,220 watts and it weighs about 12.5 kg. The temperature of this device varies between 5 and 40 Celsius degrees and two fans are provided for cooling the device.

What are the specifications of Canaan miners?Canaan Company is considered the second-largest producer of bitcoin miners. Canaan has just unveiled the Avalon‌ 1066 Miner. The company has become a serious competitor to the miners. The features of this device are as follows. The hash power is 50 TH / s and the power consumption is 3250 W. In areas with low electricity tariffs, this device can be one of the best options for those interested in mining bitcoins.

The Avalon 1166 is one of the Canaan brand new devices. The hash rate of this device is 56 TH per second and its power consumption is 3192 watts. This device weighs 12.8 kg and uses four fans to cool itself. The maximum temperature that this device may experience is 35 degrees Celsius.

How much is AvalonMiner 1246 profitability?Canaan Creative is a famous Chinese producer. It presented a novel sample of the AvalonMiner 1246 in September 2020. It is released in January 2021. AvalonMiner 1246 profitability is higher than the previous model and it is 30% more efficient. According to the Producer, the Avalon Miner 1246 can reach 90 TH per second, while the A11 series processes an average of 60-68 TH per second.Avalonminer 1246 works in high-efficiency mode, the AvalonMiner 1246 profitability is 19.09 USD per day. Although this model is lower in performance than the Antminer 19 series, it is a little cheaper. So we can place it in the profitable miners in 2021. The Avalonminer 1246 price is around $ 3,000. So for those who want to mine bitcoin by personal miners, it is worth having it in their choices. If you want to calculate the profitability of AvalonMiner 1246, you can use Canaan AvalonMiner 1246 profitability calculator software on the Minerstat website.

What are the features of Innosilicon miners?Innosilicon is another company that has entered this important field. This company like its other rivals has already unveiled several bitcoin miner models. Meanwhile, the T3 plus model is one of the most popular devices of this brand.

T3 Plus miner has a power of 52TH/S and power consumption of 2100W.As the name implies, the T3 + is an upgraded version of the T3. Its advantages include suitable weight and low space occupation. We can place them in the ASIC profitable miners in 2021. The high advantages of this device have caused its manufacturers to unveil its higher model and also produce a device with 57TH/S power.

Is Ebang miner among the profitable mining machines in 2021?Another company whose device we are introducing is called EBang companies. The most famous device of this company is the Ebit E12 + miner. The power of the Ebit E12 Plus is 50 TH/S and it consumes 2500W of power. This miner, like other E-Series miners of EBang Company, is among the bitcoin mining contenders. This miner has been able to become a serious competitor for ant miners. This device weighs about 10 kg and its size is small.

The miners of the Ebit E12 + series have been able to find their place in bitcoin farms like the T3 Plus. The miners of this company are included in the profitable miners in 2021.

How to earn money from bitcoin mining without having a device?In the above answers, you got familiar with the ASIC miner profitability ranking in 2021. Cloud mining is another option for you to participate in mining.If you do not have the budget to purchase mining equipment, or you cannot support and maintain hardware miners.

It is better to find a reliable company among cloud mining companies. Although it is not easy, by visiting the cryptocurrency cloud mining service website, you can confidently participate in the cloud mining operations of Miner Land Company and earn money this way.You need to find a reliable cloud mining company like Crypto Miner Land that leaves away from the risk of fraud; in which case, cloud mining can be of great benefit to you.

What are the advantages of cloud mining?The advantages of using cloud mining are:

· No more worrying about where to place your expensive devices.

· You do not have to constantly look for electricity bills.

· In general, participating in cloud mining is much cheaper than hardware mining.

Things to know are:

· Management is not up to you and you have no control over the work process.

· Before choosing a cloud mining company, try to research it well. Then you could minimize the possibility of financial loss.

