6 Questions for Sanja Kon of Utrust By Cointelegraph

Sanja Kon is the CEO of Utrust, a blockchain-native payments ecosystem that wants to bridge the gap between the money of tomorrow and traditional e-commerce. At Utrust, her main focus is partnering with key international players to improve the accessibility of digital assets and increase cryptocurrency merchant adoption. Prior to joining Utrust, Kon spent more than a decade in the corporate world, working for multiple Fortune 500 companies. At eBay (NASDAQ:), she headed the European partnerships strategy, forming key global relationships to enhance the selling experience for eBay professional merchants. At PayPal, her team was in charge of delivering and executing the payment experience solution for marketplace players. Kon is fascinated by technological innovation and disruptive startups and is deeply passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion topics.

