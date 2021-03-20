10 Bachelor Nation Couples With Shortest Relationships

Pexels/Rosie Ann

People hope to find the love of their life by joining ABC’s long-running dating show “The Bachelor“. While some of Bachelor Nation eventually did find their soulmate after appearing on the show, some others were not so lucky when it comes to that.

Despite drama and breaking others’ heart in the process, some couples ended their relationship in such a short time. A few of them only lasted for five months, while one couple even called it quits after dating for two days.

Find out Bachelor Nation couples whose relationship crumbles down in a relatively short time.

1. Clare Crawley and Dale Moss ABC/Craig Sjodin Clare Crawley and Dale Moss fell in love so fast and split just as fast. The pair made a history by getting engaged only two weeks into the filming of Clare’s “The Bachelorette” season. However, their relationship crumbled down rather quickly with the former football athlete announcing their breakup five months after he popped the question to Clare. Taking to his Instagram account, Dale wrote, “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.” He added, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

2. Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell ABC Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell didn’t get engaged at the finale of Matt’s season of “The Bachelor”, but they declared their love for each other. Apparently, they didn’t have a chance to bring their romance to the next level due to Rachael’s scandal over her past racist behavior. Matt shockingly announced that she broke up with Rachael during “After the Final Rose” which was filmed and aired in March 2021, three months after they filmed the finale. “We’re not [together],” Matt said on “After the Final Rose”. “It’s heartbreaking. If you don’t understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”

3. Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. ABC/Paul Hebert Arie Luyendyk Jr. was probably the least favorite Bachelor in the franchise history. During his season 22 of the show, Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin in the finale while eliminating his runner-up Lauren Burnham. However, less than two months later he admitted to Becca in front of camera that he had just realized that his heart was for Lauren. Arie and Lauren eventually got married in January 2019. They share a daughter together and are currently expecting their second child.

4. Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber ABC Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss got engaged in November 2019 after meeting in season 24 of “The Bachelor”. However, the pair’s romance didn’t last long as the pilot confessed by the end of January 2020 that he still had lingering feelings for another lady in his season, Madison Prewett. “I never intended to give my heart to two people. I never intended that,” Peter told Hannah Ann. “And the pain that come with that. I’ve just been battling it. And I haven’t hid anything from you. I’ve told you everything. Even when I don’t deserve it, you never left me. You’ve always stood by me. You’ve always given me that love.”

5. Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt ABC At the end of her “The Bachelorette” season, Hannah Brown was a happily engaged woman after Jed Wyatt proposed to her. However, it all came to a crashing halt once she found out that Jed left a girlfriend when he joined the show. “It was heartbreaking,” Hannah admitted in an interview with PEOPLE. She added, “The foundation of what I believe love is is based on honesty and truth. If he loved me, wanted the best for me, why did he not give that to me? He always said he never wanted to hurt me, but he hurt me worse than anybody else did.” She was only engaged to Jed for five weeks before she decided to call it quits.

6. Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz ABC/Craig Sjodin Aaron Buerge and Helena Eksterowicz once were a happy engaged couple. The pair had such a rough relationship as they broke off their engagement not only once but twice and they were all short-length. According to Helene, she first broke off their engagement two months after Aaron popped the question to her during the filming in September 2002, noting that she caught him ogling another woman. However, they managed to get back together and Aaron even proposed to her again when they watched the finale on TV together. The happy ending didn’t last long because Aaron had the most shocking way to end their romance five weeks after the episode aired. He took her to a Starbucks near her New Jersey home to tell her he was no longer “invested” in their relationship. “It felt like a bomb dropped. I said, ‘I feel very deceived by you. You’ve told me every single day that you love me, and now this is it?’ ” Helene recalled. Meanwhile, Aaron insisted that “it was just the best decision” for both of them.

7. Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft ABC/Matt Klitscher Jason Mesnick is another The Bachelor who appeared to not be able to figure his own feelings ahead of the finale of his season. He proposed to Melissa Rycroft in season 13 finale only to tell her one month later that he still had feelings for runner up Molly Malaney during “After the Final Rose”. “To say that we went into that After the Final Rose in an absolutely perfect place is a lie. [But] had we completely severed ties and broken up? No!” Melissa shared of the split. “You could have at least warned a chick before he walked out here. We talked minutes before I went out on that stage, and he never said anything.”

8. Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin ABC/Craig Sjodin Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin didn’t manage to save their relationship. In the finale of Jesse’s “The Bachelor” season, he famously gave his intended, Jessica Bowlin, an airline ticket to New York. However, just one month after the episode aired, the couple revealed that they decided to go separate ways. “Jessica and I shared an incredible romantic journey on the show that began with a friendship that remains strong today. We simply realized that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions,” the New York Giants backup quarterback said in a statement. As for Jessica, she said of the split, “With too much distance and too little time these were not ideal circumstances in which to start a relationship. Jesse is a great guy and has a wonderful family. Who knows what the future holds?”

9. Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier ABC Bob Guiney presented Estella Gardinier the final rose at the finale of his “The Bachelor” season back in November 2003. However, the pair’s romance came to an end in a rather nasty way as Bob broke up with her over the phone just one month after the sweet moment. “He’s not the person I thought he was,” Estella said. I don’t see any reason to ever have a conversation with him. The path that I’m taking is different from Bob’s. He’s a big-time star now! He’s big-time, so my life doesn’t compare to that.”