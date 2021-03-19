Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

AstraZeneca vaccine ‘safe and effective’

The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective, a finding that could prompt more than a dozen countries, including Germany, France and Italy, to resume use after temporary suspensions.

Those countries had paused inoculations with the AstraZeneca shot over concerns about possible rare side effects involving blood clots. The agency said a new warning label would be added so that doctors could be on the lookout for a potential rare complication leading to bleeding in the brain.

Despite reports of a handful of troubling incidents involving the AstraZeneca vaccine, a review of millions of cases found that it did not increase the overall risk of clots, though “there are still some uncertainties,” said Dr. Sabine Straus, who heads the agency’s risk assessment committee.

Most of the countries signaled that they were likely to resume using the vaccine once the agency issued clearance. But the brief delay could be costly for European countries that are dealing with third waves and a slow vaccine rollout.