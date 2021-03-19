Yankee Stadium to open season at 20 percent capacity By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. MLB: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

The New York Yankees announced Thursday that Yankee Stadium would open the 2021 season at 20 percent capacity.

The Yankees’ first 11 games of the season are subject to limited capacity restrictions with the hope they can expand and welcome more fans in May, subject to improving health conditions.

In order to attend a game, every fan will be required to take a PCR or antigen COVID-19 test and test negative or provide proof of having received the vaccination.

“The entire Yankees organization — and especially our players on the field — feed off the energy that our loyal and dedicated fans bring to Yankee Stadium,” said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner. “Our fans have made our home a preeminent worldwide attraction, and their excitement is the catalyst for the championship goals we set every season. We are thrilled to be able to have them back in 2021 and promise them the highest standards for health and safety this season and beyond.”

In addition to testing negative, fans will be required to wear a mask at all times and have their temperature taken to gain entry.

(Field Level Media)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR