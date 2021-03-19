X-Factors for the 2021 NCAA women’s tournament

The 2021 women’s NCAA Tournament is back — played exclusively in the San Antonio area. This season, more so than in recent years, there is plenty of parity when it comes to a national championship favorite.

That also means there’s plenty of individual X-factors in this year’s field. Some players are undisputed stars, while others are valuable to their respective teams in ways not always seen on the scoresheet. Here are 20 such players to keep an eye on.