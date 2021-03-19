Will Brad Stevens leave Celtics for Indiana job?

Brad Stevens said earlier in the week that he has no plans to leave the Boston Celtics to become the next head coach at Indiana, but there are more than a few people who are unconvinced.

Dave Dameshek, an analyst and media personality who typically focuses on the NFL, sent Hoosiers fans into a frenzy on Friday when he dropped a big scoop about Stevens. He said he has been told by “people who’d know” that Stevens is going to leave the Celtics for Indiana and an announcement could come before the weekend.