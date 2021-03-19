Who Can and Can’t Get Vaccinated Right Now

These148countries,mostlylowincome,areonpacetotakeuntilnextyearorevenlonger.

Countries like the United States continue to stockpile tens of millions of vaccine doses , while others await their first shipments.

“The vaccine rollout has been inequitable, unfair, and dangerous in leaving so many countries without any vaccine doses at all,” said Gavin Yamey, the associate director for policy at the Duke Global Health Institute.

“It’s a situation in which I, a 52-year-old white man who can work from home and has no pre-existing medical conditions, will be vaccinated far ahead of health workers or a high-risk person in a middle- or low-income country.”