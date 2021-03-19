White House says working to give relief to student loan borrowers By Reuters

© Reuters. Jean-Pierre, White House Deputy Press Secretary, speaks with reporters outside the West Wing in Washington
ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said the Biden administration was working to give full relief to student loan borrowers who have been taken advantage of.
The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday said it was scrapping a controversial formula, championed by former President Donald Trump’s administration, that granted only partial relief to student loan borrowers who were defrauded by for-profit colleges.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.