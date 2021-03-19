White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden stumbles on steps departs on travel to Atlanta, Georgia at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
2/3
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. “It’s very windy outside,” said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling. “He is doing 100 percent fine.”
