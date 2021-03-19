What channel is TBS? How to watch 2021 March Madness games on DirecTV, Dish & more

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
6

Usually, TBS only shows the occasional baseball game, so it’s understandable that in the lead-up to March Madness, many will be wondering “What channel is TBS?”

Don’t worry if you’re scrambling to find the game you’re looking for at the last minute. We here at Sporting News have the information you need to know about the channel, no matter what cable provider you have.

Here’s a look at every game that will be on TBS during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, what time they will start, and other options to stream the game for those cord-cutters out there.

MORE MARCH MADNESS: TV schedule | Printable bracket | Odds

What channel is TBS?

Because there are so many games in the NCAA Tournament, 67 to be exact, that are often happening at or around the same time, multiple networks combine to showcase the tournament. TBS, TNT, and truTV — the three members of WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports division — will air 43 of the tournament’s games. The other 24 will be on CBS.

March Madness games on TBS

Of the 43 games split among the Turner Sports division, TBS will show the most. They’ll have 20 on throughout the tournament, spanning from the First Four to the Elite Eight.

Below is the breakdown of TBS games per round:

  • First Four: Two games
  • Round 1: Eight games
  • Round 2: Four games
  • Sweet 16: Four games
  • Elite Eight: Two games

And here’s the TV schedule for each of the TBS games:

Round 1

Friday, March 19

GameTimeTV
No. 16 Drexel vs. No. Illinois1 p.m.TBS
No. 9 Goergia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago3:50 p.m.TBS
No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State6:15 p.m.TBS
No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson9:10 p.m.TBS

Saturday, March 20

GameTimeTV
No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas1 p.m.TBS
No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama3:50 p.m.TBS
No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa6:15 p.m.TBS
No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga9:10 p.m.TBS

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

GameTimeTV
Game 417 p.m.TBS
Game 449:30 p.m.TBS

Monday, March 22

GameTimeTV
Game 475 p.m.TBS
Game 507:30 p.m.TBS

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

GameTimeTV
Game 557:15 p.m.TBS
Game 569:45 p.m.TBS

Sunday, March 28

GameTimeTV
Game 597 p.m.TBS
Game 609:30 p.m.TBS

Elite Eight

Tuesday, March 30

GameTimeTV
Game 637 p.m.TBS
Game 649:45 p.m.TBS

How to live stream March Madness games for free online

Cable subscribers can easily stream March Madness in 2021 for free online via NCAA March Madness Live. Other options include fuboTV (which offers a seven-day free trial) and several other dedicated streaming sites.

Below is a full rundown (not every option includes Turner Sports channels):

When does March Madness end in 2021?

March Madness technically starts with the First Four games on Thursday, March 18, which will set the final 64-team field. March Madness proper begins with Round 1 on Friday, March 19. It concludes with the Final Four and national championship game on April 3 and 5, respectively.

RoundDates
First FourMarch 18
Round 1March 19-20
Round 2March 21-22
Sweet 16March 27-28
Elite EightMarch 29-30
Final FourApril 3
National championshipApril 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR