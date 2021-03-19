What channel is TBS? How to watch 2021 March Madness games on DirecTV, Dish & more

Usually, TBS only shows the occasional baseball game, so it’s understandable that in the lead-up to March Madness, many will be wondering “What channel is TBS?”
Don’t worry if you’re scrambling to find the game you’re looking for at the last minute. We here at Sporting News have the information you need to know about the channel, no matter what cable provider you have.
Here’s a look at every game that will be on TBS during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, what time they will start, and other options to stream the game for those cord-cutters out there.
What channel is TBS?
Because there are so many games in the NCAA Tournament, 67 to be exact, that are often happening at or around the same time, multiple networks combine to showcase the tournament. TBS, TNT, and truTV — the three members of WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports division — will air 43 of the tournament’s games. The other 24 will be on CBS.
March Madness games on TBS
Of the 43 games split among the Turner Sports division, TBS will show the most. They’ll have 20 on throughout the tournament, spanning from the First Four to the Elite Eight.
Below is the breakdown of TBS games per round:
- First Four: Two games
- Round 1: Eight games
- Round 2: Four games
- Sweet 16: Four games
- Elite Eight: Two games
And here’s the TV schedule for each of the TBS games:
Round 1
Friday, March 19
|Game
|Time
|TV
|No. 16 Drexel vs. No. Illinois
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 9 Goergia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
|3:50 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
|6:15 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson
|9:10 p.m.
|TBS
Saturday, March 20
|Game
|Time
|TV
|No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama
|3:50 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|6:15 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|9:10 p.m.
|TBS
Round 2
Sunday, March 21
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Game 41
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 44
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Monday, March 22
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Game 47
|5 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 50
|7:30 p.m.
|TBS
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Game 55
|7:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 56
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 28
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Game 59
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 60
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Elite Eight
Tuesday, March 30
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Game 63
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 64
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
How to live stream March Madness games for free online
Cable subscribers can easily stream March Madness in 2021 for free online via NCAA March Madness Live. Other options include fuboTV (which offers a seven-day free trial) and several other dedicated streaming sites.
Below is a full rundown (not every option includes Turner Sports channels):
When does March Madness end in 2021?
March Madness technically starts with the First Four games on Thursday, March 18, which will set the final 64-team field. March Madness proper begins with Round 1 on Friday, March 19. It concludes with the Final Four and national championship game on April 3 and 5, respectively.
|Round
|Dates
|First Four
|March 18
|Round 1
|March 19-20
|Round 2
|March 21-22
|Sweet 16
|March 27-28
|Elite Eight
|March 29-30
|Final Four
|April 3
|National championship
|April 5