Watson facing allegations from as many as 22 women?

The allegations against Deshaun Watson have been piling up this week, and attorney Tony Buzbee says he and his firm have spoken with nearly two dozen women about potential cases involving the Houston Texans quarterback.

Buzbee, who is representing women in seven sexual assault lawsuits against Watson, held a press conference on Friday. The attorney said he will be filing five more cases and has spoken to 10 additional women about their experiences with Watson. That brings the total to 22, and Buzbee encouraged others to come forward.

“If you are a victim of sexual assault, contact our office, we want to hear your story and we want your voice to be heard,” Buzbee said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Most of these women work in the massage industry. Some work at spas, some from their homes. These are, for most part, licensed professionals. Many are single mothers. All of the cases we have filed and we have vetted them very carefully allege the same or very similar conduct.”

The most recent instance of alleged misconduct from Watson took place this month, according to Buzbee. One of the clients represented by Buzbee says Watson acted inappropriately toward her even after Buzbee’s office had correspondence with Watson’s legal team.