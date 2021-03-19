Vivica A. Fox and Lance Bass Blame Unlikeable Pro Dance Partners for Their ‘DWTS’ Eliminations

WENN

The ‘Empire’ alum and the NSYNC member claim the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges gave them low scores because they couldn’t stand their respective dance partners.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Vivica A. Fox insists she was kicked off U.S. TV talent contest “Dancing With the Stars” because the judges couldn’t stand her professional dance partner.

The “Empire” star teamed up with Nick Kosovich on the show in 2006 and she’s still sore she only made it to the fourth week of the season, claiming low scores from the judges had nothing to do with her performance.

Talking candidly on cable TV show “Overserved” with Lisa Vanderpump, the “Kill Bill” star said, “I made it to week four and I was a sore loser,” before adding, “Nick was one of the main reasons we got kicked off… You’ve got to play the game. My partner made too many requests.”

Vivica, a former dancer on iconic American TV show “Soul Train“, insists she trained “six hours a day” and should have progressed further in the competition.

And she’s not the only former contestant making the shocking claims – former NSYNC star Lance Bass, who guested alongside Vivica on Vanderpump’s programme, insisted he too was punished for having an unpopular partner.

“We were in the same boat,” he added. “My partner was new. She was the bad girl of ballroom and the judges just hated her. And we felt it.”

Lance and his ballroom dancing pro, Lacey Schwimmer, made it to the show’s seventh season finale in 2008 before they were sent home, and he reveals one of the show’s then judges made a tipsy confession.

“We make it to (the show’s) finale,” Lance recalls, “and then we go have drinks at one of the judge’s houses and they had a little too much to drink, and one of those judges was like, ‘You know we can’t stand your partner.’ I’m like, ‘Well then, why am I working my a** off this week?’ ”

“Dancing with the Stars” bosses have yet to comment on the claims.