Virus Partially Shuts Trump’s Florida Club

Former President Donald J. Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., was partially closed on Friday following some staff members testing positive for the coronavirus, two people familiar with the events confirmed.

The closure affected service in the dining room and at the beach club, according to The Associated Press. The two people familiar with the events confirmed that was the case; they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The A.P. cited an email that went to members of the club, which also serves as Mr. Trump’s permanent residence. The moves were taken out of “an abundance of caution” and some workers were quarantined, according to the email.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A woman who answered the phone at Mar-a-Lago said “no comment” and hung up when asked if the club was open.