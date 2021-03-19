Virginia Tech forces OT against Florida on crazy sequence

It took only two hours or so of first round action on Friday to remind us of why we missed the NCAA Tournament so much last year.

Virginia Tech looked like its championship hopes had all but ended when the Hokies were trailing 64-61 with 11 seconds remaining against Florida. Nahiem Alleyne missed a three-pointer, and Florida’s Anthony Duruji grabbed the defensive rebound. Duruji was fouled with 7 seconds left, and all he had to do was hit one free throw to ice the game.

Unfortunately for the Gators, he missed both. That gave Virginia Tech one last chance to tie the game, and Alleyne came through the second time. The sophomore buried a three-pointer to force overtime.