Virginia arrives in Indy for NCAA tourney after COVID scare

The Virginia Cavaliers, the last team to win an NCAA men’s basketball tournament, were the only qualified school missing from Indianapolis ahead of this year’s competition after they were removed from last week’s ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

That’s no longer the case.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Virginia has arrived in Indiana after recording negative coronavirus tests through the week. The Cavaliers aren’t entirely out of the woods, though, as they must produce two more rounds of negative tests ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Ohio Bobcats.

Virginia won the 2019 tournament and then held onto the crown through this March because competitions were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the NCAA confirmed that it recorded a total of eight positive COVID-19 test results among Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 personnel before tournament games tipped off. Six referees were ruled out of the tournament on Monday after one tested positive for the virus and five others were deemed high-risk close contacts.