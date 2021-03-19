Urban Meyer: Jags not fielding trade offers for Minshew

The Jaguars’ stance could change before the draft rolls around and teams have reportedly called the franchise to inquire about Minshew’s availability.

It’s unclear which teams are showing interest in Minshew. However, teams like the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and New York Jets could use a little competition at quarterback entering the 2021 campaign.

Minshew had a solid rookie season in 2019, but struggled in 2020 and ended up splitting time with Jake Luton and Mike Glennon. In eight starts, the 24-year-old went 1-7, completing 66.1% of his passes for 2,259 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions. He was also sacked 27 times and finished with a 51.7 quarterback rating.