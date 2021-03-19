U.S. VP Harris says Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Biden hosts celebration of American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington
ATLANTA (Reuters) – Kamala Harris, the first U.S. Vice President of Asian American descent, said on Friday that Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated, in the wake of a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia that left eight people dead including six women of Asian descent.
Speaking at an event at Emory University, Harris said she would speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination.
