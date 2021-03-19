U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.71% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Saturday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.71%, while the index fell 0.06%, and the index climbed 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.10% or 5.94 points to trade at 289.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc (NYSE:) added 1.33% or 1.73 points to end at 131.74 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.30% or 2.72 points to 212.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 6.24% or 13.76 points to trade at 206.90 at the close. The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) declined 4.80% or 7.53 points to end at 149.30 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was down 3.97% or 5.68 points to 137.49.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were FedEx Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 6.10% to 279.58, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 5.56% to settle at 28.10 and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 5.02% to close at 187.78.

The worst performers were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) which was down 6.24% to 206.90 in late trade, Chubb Ltd (NYSE:) which lost 5.29% to settle at 159.23 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.80% to 149.30 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Supercom Lt (NASDAQ:) which rose 54.48% to 2.2400, Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 47.74% to settle at 7.86 and Hall of Fame Resort Entertainment Co (NASDAQ:) which gained 46.52% to close at 4.00.

The worst performers were Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 62.00% to 1.980 in late trade, Nuzee Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.37% to settle at 4.01 and Wisekey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.48% to 10.81 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Nuzee Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 21.37% or 1.09 to 4.01.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.92% to 20.95.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.66% or 11.40 to $1743.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 2.43% or 1.46 to hit $61.46 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 2.01% or 1.27 to trade at $64.55 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1904, while USD/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 108.88.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 91.958.

