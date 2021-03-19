U.S. shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week: White House By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” are placed on dry ice in this illustration
(Reuters) – A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May.
Jeff Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said the administration has delivered 1 million shots to community vaccination sites across the country, around 60% of which have been given to ethnic and racial minorities.
