U.S. bond yields dip from 14-month highs, oil stabilizes

LONDON — U.S. bond yields on Friday edged off the 14-month highs reached the day before as markets looked to a U.S. economic recovery, while oil stabilized after a 7% slide.

Bond markets have experienced sharp moves this week as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected higher economic growth and inflation in the United States this year, although it repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes, which move inversely to price and have been rising for the past seven weeks on growth expectations, spiked to their highest since January 2020 at 1.754% on Thursday. They were last at 1.6838%.

German long-dated government bond yields slipped in tandem with U.S. yields.

“Every man and his dog is looking at bond yields,” said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM. “Even though (Fed chair Jerome) Powell was dovish, bond yields marched higher, purely on anticipation that the Fed is behind the curve – the market is pricing rate hikes in.”

MSCI world stocks fell 0.21% from one-month highs in the previous session, though Nasdaq futures rose 0.8% and S&P 500 futures gained 0.4%.

Oil and U.S. stocks were hit on Thursday by worries over faltering vaccine roll-outs and further slowdowns in Europe, after France imposed a one-month lockdown in Paris and parts of the north.