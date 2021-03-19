Toya Johnson Motivates Fans With This Video At The Gym – See It Here

Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account in which she’s at the gym and she’s doing her routine. Fans are motivated by this clip and they made sure to tell her this in the comments.

‘1st day back in the gym with my trainer @iamthekingoffitness we did a 1 on 1 session and I stayed for his virtual run class. That run class is something serious! lol Thanks for the push @mrrushlife love u #wnm21’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Your my motivation 🔥 Take me with you 🙌🏽’ and one other follower said: ‘I’d have passed out working out with that mask on lol.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Never seen a celebrity woman/mom as serious and as consistent with their workouts like you are Toya, real motivation and inspiration 💯’

Another follower said: ‘The leg machine omg I love it but be having noodle legs for 2 days afterwards,’ and said: ‘How many you did in the first clip? I’m trying it tonight.’

A follower said: ‘Ooooh I want that waist trainer so bad but their price was not in my budget. Gone have to wait on it for a lil min BUT when I get it, Toya you gonna get the credit for being the reason I bought it.’

In other news, just the other day, Toya Johnson hit the mountain with one of her friends and Robert Rushing. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘I hit the mountain with my push partner @mrrushlife and my girl @besimplystunning. I have a weight loss goal that I must meet before May. #letsgo #wnm Outfit: @gataapparel’ Toya captioned her post.

Toya is living her best life with her family these days and fans are happy for her.