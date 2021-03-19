Tom Izzo, Gabe Brown get into altercation at end of half

Tom Izzo and one of his players got into an altercation at the end of the first half on Thursday night.

Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans were facing UCLA in one of the four play-in games for the NCAA Tournament. Just before halftime, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. made a deep shot to cut the score to 44-33.

Izzo seemed to be upset with Gabe Brown over the Spartans’ poor defensive rotations that left Jaquez open for the shot. Brown appeared to take issue with something Izzo said or did and didn’t back down from his coach.

Here are two videos showing the altercation.