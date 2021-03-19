The U.S. Parts With Some of a Vaccine Stockpile It Currently Can’t Use

“After numerous discussions with the Biden administration Canada is in the process of finalizing an exchange agreement,” it read in part.

Ms. Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had little more to add on Friday afternoon, saying only that the talks were still underway and that the details would come later.

Ontario’s premier, Doug Ford, appeared to learn about the White House announcement from a reporter’s question during a news conference. His reaction was more effusive.

“That’s what true neighbors do,” he said. “You help each other out in a crisis.”

As he did when publicly pleading with President Biden to release Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Canada from a plant in Michigan earlier this year, Mr. Ford offered to personally drive down in his pickup truck to load up the vaccine.

“We can take all the vaccines you can give us,” he said.

From Ms. Psaki’s remarks, it appears that the United States will officially just be lending Canada and Mexico the vaccines. It’s not clear whether they will ultimately have to be replaced in kind or if the loan will be of the forgivable nature. She also said that the United States might soon share surpluses of other vaccines.