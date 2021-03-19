The Rock’s Cheat Meals Are Epic And Terrifying

I am both hungry and in pain looking at these meals.
The Rock is the closest thing we have to a real-life Jolly Green Giant.
The Rock’s currently on a “very strict diet” but still has his Sunday cheat days.
For those who don’t know, on Sundays, The Rock shares pictures of his cheat meals on Instagram.
And even though he is The Rock and is very, very large, I still have no idea how he or his toilet can survive it.
For example, this is ROUND 1 of a cheat meal — a stack of 12 pancakes.
And then for ROUND TWO he has FOUR “double dough” pizzas.
I didn’t even know double dough pizza was a thing that existed.
Sometimes his cheat meal is sushi, like hundreds of pieces:
Here’s another sushi cheat meal to show you this isn’t just a one time thing:
Other times he eats boxes of pasta and bagels:
It’s actually a pretty common one:
There’s always room for dessert.
One time he ate three whole pints of ice cream and pancakes smothered in peanut butter and syrup:
Another time he had 15 “ginormous” cookies:
Another time he had eight slices of sourdough French toast and topped that off with crumbled apple pie:
This was something he ate at midnight:
And here’s another dessert sampler of brownies, blondies, a bunch of random cookies, and a “fat slice of cheesecake” used as a “chaser”:
For reference, The Rock considers literally half of a cheesecake to be a “slice”:
I feel for whoever has to use his bathroom after him.
I also feel for his guts: