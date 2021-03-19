The most memorable women’s NCAA Tournament moments

Memories are sure to be made when the women’s NCAA Tournament tips off once again. That’s a certainty. From last-second shots to stunning upsets and stellar individual performances, it’s all waiting for college basketball fans.

However, before we prepare for what’s to come, it’s fun to look back at the past — to those fantastic finishes, milestone performances, and dominant team efforts.

Here’s a look at some of the top moments in the history of the women’s NCAA Tournament.